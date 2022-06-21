Newsmax Host Claims Juneteenth Celebration Is 'Black Supremacy'

Articles

Newly-demoted Newsmax host Greg Kelly claimed on Monday that the Juneteenth holiday signified a move to 'Black Supremacy."

Greg Kelly opened up his rant by whining that the Juneteenth celebration was created to undermine Traitor Trump.

Because everything is about him.

Kelly said, "The occasion has been used. It's been politicized and it was done so to hurt Trump in the middle of that very important campaign of 2020."

Since most of Newsmax claims the 2020 election was stolen from the narcissistic baby, how could a Juneteenth celebration hurt him?

Kelly continued with his Neo-Nazi beliefs and said, "We've all learned about slavery," and he claimed to have learned about it in kindergarten. Sure thing.

So no need to ever mention slavery again since he got an earful while he played in the sandbox.

"This is the real thing. We call it Black supremacy," Kelly said.

The Newsmax chyron reads: "The threat of black supremacy."

He continued, "I think this might be a new thing." One that he just created.

Kelly then focused on the one thing that really got his panties in a bunch.

"Well, the B is capitalized. And I find it kind of weird that the W in 'white' isn't capitalized. I mean, are they saying that one race is better than another? Kinda, maybe seems that way," Kelly said.

