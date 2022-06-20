George Conway's 25th Amendment Idea Would Have Been A Disaster

Articles

Category: World Politics

In a Washington Post op-ed, George Conway argues that Vice President Pence and the Cabinet could have ended Donald Trump's presidency immediately after January 6, using the 25th Amendment:

That’s because Section 4 [of the amendment] provides for the immediate disempowerment of the president once the vice president and a majority of principal executive officers declare the president unable to serve. Even if the president objects, he doesn’t get his job back right away. The matter goes to Congress. And while Congress must assemble within 48 hours to consider the issue, Section 4 gives it three weeks to debate who’s right. On Jan. 7, 2021, Trump had less than two weeks left in his term. Congress could have run out the clock. With a single sheet of paper, the vice president and Cabinet could have sidelined Trump for good.

I don't think it would have been that simple.

Section 4 of the amendment says:

