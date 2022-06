Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 03:00 Hits: 7

In honor of Juneteenth Day, Roy Wood Jr. shared some interesting highlights regarding slaves who chose not to wait to be freed buy escaped first, including the fellow who mailed himself to freedom and the husband and wife team where the woman went disguised as an injured white man.

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/heroic-slaves-who-chose-not-wait-be-freed