Expert: Racketeering Charges Likely Against Trump

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen predicted that former President Donald Trump will be charged with racketeering when he "finally faces accountability" for trying to overturn the presidential election in Georgia.

Eisen made the remarks ahead of a Jan. 6 Committee hearing on Trump's efforts in Georgia, where he was recorded pressuring officials to find new votes for him after the election.

"What kinds of crimes do you believe [Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis] in Georgia would be looking at?" CNN host Fredricka Whitfield asked the attorney on Sunday.

Eisen predicted that Trump is in danger of being charged with solicitation of election fraud.

"You can't ask for those 11,780 votes that don't exist," he pointed out. "She prosecuted the Atlanta teaching scandal as a RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] case -- Georgia state RICO. A racketeer and corrupt influence in organizations. In this case, that would be Trump and the Trump campaign. I think she'll do RICO here."

"I think charges in Georgia are looking increasingly likely," Eisen continued. "Atlanta is the place where Trump may finally face accountability."

"Wow," Whitfield replied. "That would be -- I mean, that's extraordinary."

