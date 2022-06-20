DeSantis' College Teammate: 'He Was The Biggest D*ck We Knew'

Articles

If former President Donald Trump wants to run in 2024, he might have a formidable contender if Ron DeSantis runs, too. A recent Denver poll shows DeSantis winning 71% of the vote to Trump’s 67%. Trump's iron grip on his party is slowly loosening.

Republicans are afraid of the twice-impeached former President. Sen. Lindsey Graham praised Trump on Friday for making everybody "afraid" while he served in the White House.

"You know what I liked about Trump? Everybody was afraid of him, including me," the South Carolina Republican said.

However, Ron DeSantis is more frightening, in my humble, but always right opinion. DeSantis has similar narcissistic traits as the former President, but he's smart. In contrast, Trump is an idiot. That's not the only similarity the two share.

The New Yorker published an interesting profile on DeSantis. He's cruel like Trump.

