Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 17:53 Hits: 7

Gas prices are finally dropping a bit after topping $5 per gallon, but the president says he's still considering suspending the federal gas tax, which could save Americans up to 18.4 cents per gallon.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/20/1106224199/gas-tax-holiday-president-biden