AIPAC Is Targeting Donna Edwards

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 11:52 Hits: 7

AIPAC has been one of the most venal forces in the 2022 election cycle this year, working with a handful of other shady players to launder Republican money into Democratic primaries on the side of conservatives.

AIPAC's SuperPAC, United Democracy Project (UDP), and an associated SuperPAC it coordinates with, Mark Mellman's Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) have spent millions of dollars against Nina Turner (OH), Jessica Cisneros (TX), Erica Smith (NC), Cristina Garcia (CA), Summer Lee (PA), Nida Allam (NC), Daniel Lee (CA) and half a dozen other progressives.

Lately the coalition of corrupt conservative organizations, loosely directed by would-be-next-speaker and Wall Street whoreHakeem Jeffries (D-NY), has begun attacking progressive incumbents Andy Levin, Rashida Tlaib and Marie Newman.

AIPAC has begun spending money to attack former Democratic congresswoman Donna Edwards as she asks voters to send her back to Congress in Maryland’s 4th District.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/aipac-targeting-donna-edwards