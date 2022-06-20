Morning Joe: Jan. 6 Hearings Starting To Resonate With Voters

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 June 2022

New polling shows that the Jan. 6th committee is getting through. Since Trump is obsessed with ratings, this has to be driving him crazier than he already was. Morning Joe talks about the numbers and what they mean.

"This morning we're going to begin, Joe, with that poll that finds a majority of Americans, nearly 6 in 10, believe Donald Trump should be charged for his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol," Mika Brzezinski said.

"The ABC News/Ipso poll was conducted this past Friday and Saturday after the three hearings into the attack. it found 58% of those surveyed believe the former president should be charged. That includes 91% of democrats and 19% of Republicans. Sixty percent of Americans believe the January 6th investigation has been fair. They really have laid it out just point by point, Joe. no drama, letting the actual events speak for themselves."

"Yeah. You know, we have heard, David Ignatius, for so long now that, for good reason, we've heard the truth doesn't matter. We've heard about how conspiracy theories have choked rationality and reason from our political debate, from the public square. Well, this morning, we have a poll that show that, actually, 6 in 10 of our neighbors do seem to care. Six in 10 of our countrymen and countrywomen do seem to care, that truth actually matters. Another 6 in 10 believes this committee has been fair and impartial. Only 38%, the never say never Trumpers, say it is not fair and impartial.

