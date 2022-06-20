Rep. Kinzinger Received Death Threats To His 5-Month-Old Baby

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 June 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on ABC News on Sunday that politically motivated violence from Republicans is coming.

He described death threats mailed to his house from apparent MAGA supporters.

Host George Stephanopoulos refused to show on air the threatening letter that Kinzinger and his family received, but asked the Illinois Congressman to discuss.

Stephanopoulos said, "We can't put it on the screen, it's too ugly for that, too dangerous for that. How worried are you about your personal safety?"

Kinzinger said he's not worried about himself, but now he has a family.

"We got it a couple of days ago and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," he said.

He continued, "There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/rep-kinzinger-recieved-death-threats-his-5