Armed 'Stop White Replacement' Mob Descends On Juneteenth Festival

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 17:07 Hits: 7

Juneteenth is a day that we should all celebrate, but that was too much to ask of a white mob that descended on a festival honoring Emancipation Day in Franklin, Tennessee. I feel like this should be illegal, but the police just asked the two groups, consisting of people carrying signs that read "White Lives Matter" and "Stop White Replacement," to leave, WSMVreports.

According to the outlet, the Franklin police said that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.

Via WSMV:

Members of each group were also reportedly handing out pamphlets saying they are protesting because "the anti-white system is committed to our physical genocide" to festival attendees before police arrived. Authorities asked both groups to leave and they complied. No violence or arrests were reported after Franklin officers intervened. read more

