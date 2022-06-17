Let’s Close the Week Strong

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 19:34 Hits: 2

You’ve gotten us off to a solid first week of our TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re hoping to get to the $125,000 milestone by the end of today. That’s 5/8 of the way toward our goal. This drive is really important for TPM and, as I’ve said, if you’re already a member it’s just a single click. Super easy. If you’ve been planning on contributing or considering it, please make today the day. Just take a moment right now. Like this actual moment and click right here. As I said, it’s just one click. Super easy.

We truly appreciate it.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/closing-the-week-strong