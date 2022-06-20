Florida Pediatricians Have To Order Under-5 Vaccine From Feds

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 02:00 Hits: 7

The White House announced yesterday that Florida doctors will be able to directly order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 directly from the federal government. DeSantis said the state would not order and distribute the shots in the state, mostly because he's such an ambitious right wing d*ck. Via the AP:

The state was the only jurisdiction in the nation to decline to place advance orders for the pediatric shots, which received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Final authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected in the coming days, clearing the way for the last remaining unvaccinated age group to obtain shots.

The White House has been sharply critical of DeSantis’ position but in a statement Friday it welcomed the news that he was permitting individual doctors to order vaccines for their patients. While doctors in Florida won’t be able to access a statewide stockpile immediately after final authorization comes through, the state health department says doctors could get the shots within several days or a week.

“We have begun shipping vaccines to children’s hospitals and pediatricians in every state in the country except Florida,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. “The governor’s failure comes at a price to parents and families of Florida.”