Kellyanne Conway Wouldn't Stop Complaining About Her Husband On CNN

Former White House propagandist Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN to sell her book that isn't exactly flying off the shelves. Things got really weird when host Michael Smerconish asked her about her husband, George Conway since she expressed frustration with him in the book over his anti-Trump views. By weird, I mean that she couldn't stop talking about George. The thing is, though, Kellyanne didn't like Trump previously. She openly criticized Trump until she started working for him.

"You know, in 2016, known as the year of the tweet, George Conway sent zero tweets," she said. "Now he's sent over 100,000. He can change his mind about Donald Trump; this is a free country, George has no allegiance to a political party or presidential candidate, but his vows to me I feel were broken because we were all in."

"You know, I also write in the book, Michael, that people like to say without Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump would not have gotten elected president of the United States; that's debatable," she continued. "But without George Conway urging, if not insisting me, his wife, to take that campaign management job and helping out with more with the kids and home, I don't see how I could be the campaign manager the level I was. George was my partner."

"Did you ever say, George, what the hell are you doing here?" Smerconish asked.

