Ex-GOP: Ginni Thomas Must Face Consequences For ‘Blatant Corruption’

It seems like every day that newrevelations about Ginni Thomas’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election are revealed. And every day, it gets harder to believe that she and her “best friend,” Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas never discuss what she’s up to.

Now that the January 6 committee finally wants to talk to Mrs. Thomas and she claims she “looks forward to talking” with them, Caldwell reminded us that Ginni Thomas’ corruption goes deeper than “just” trying to overturn an election:

CALDWELL: I just think it's really important to remember that this is not Ginni Thomas's first rodeo. She has been an Icarus-like figure flying a little too close to the sun a time or two before. read more

