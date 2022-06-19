Bill Maher Blasts 'Unlicensed Daycare' Of Washington Post's Newsroom

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 14:30 Hits: 7

I think it's pretty fair to say that Bill Maher has real issues with Millenials and political correctness run amok in general, so there was a fair share of eye-rolling from him as he recounted the story of some questionable decisions that led to one reporter being suspended for a month and another fired outright. If you missed all that drama consider yourself lucky.

Source: Deadline

Bill Maher has a beef with Millennials, specifically those who inhabit the newsroom of the Washington Post.

Reviewing the recent Twitter war between WaPo reporter Felicia Sonmez and the other members of that newsroom – a flame battle that eventually saw Sonmez fired and another reporter put on a month’s leave without pay – Maher said the joke tweet that instigated it was something that has been going on for eons. Yet the “unlicensed daycare center” that is the newsroom didn’t find the humor in it.

“Can you imagine a world that allows jokes you don’t like? Of course, the leadership folded like a Miami condo,” he said, falling back on the tired trope that the tweet did not reflect the institution’s values, “free speech not being one of them.”

