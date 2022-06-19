The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Texas Senator Booed At GOP Convention

The senior Senator from Texas, John Cornyn, was greeted with love as he took to the state at the Texas GOP convention yesterday:

Can you feel the love?

You see, any deviation from gun orthodoxy is treason to the Republicans. They continued to heckle and boo Cornyn even while he told them, in effect, that he was sabotaging the recent gun negotiations:

“Democrats pushed for an assault weapons ban, I said no,” Cornyn said. “They tried to get a new three-week mandatory waiting period for all gun purchases, I said no. Universal background checks, magazine bans, licensing requirements, the list goes on and on and on. And I said no, no, 1,000 times no.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/texas-senator-booed-gop-convention

