Mike Lee Babbles Incoherent Response To Fox News Poll On Gun Laws

Sen. Mike Lee downplayed and attacked a new Fox News poll showing massive support for gun control by claiming respondents don't understand words in the questions, like assault weapons,.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream put up a graphic from the latest Fox News poll on those in favor of proposals to reduce gun violence.

Bream said, "Fox News polling shows that there is a lot of strength behind some of these proposals ---background checks before you do a purchase: 88 percent though. Moving the legal age for an assault rifle purchase is at 82 percent. Flagging for people who are a danger to themselves or others, red flag laws 81% rate and banning assault weapons 63%. There is a lot of momentum at least among the public sphere for doing this."



"Are you out of step with your constituents?" Bream asked.

Sen. Lee (U) replied by attacking all the questions asked in polls by babbling nonsense.

"Constituents are asked poll questions, they're not asked questions about specific language within legislative text. It's the job of the lawmaker to look out for the interest and the rights of the law-abiding citizens you represent," Lee said. "With each of those provisions I understand how they could get high popularity ratings when they don't define them."

