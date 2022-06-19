Ex-Trump Aide: Trump Admitted Privately That He Lost The Election To Biden

Articles

Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022

Former President Donald Trump took to his site Truth Social, a rip-off of Twitter, to once again air his grievances over the election he clearly lost to Joe Biden. And, of course, he called the Jan. 6 hearings a "witch hunt." Trump said the claim the "Unselects" noted about the former president knowing that he lost the election was "false."

While Trump was ranting and raving like a lunatic, an ex-aide to the former president said Sunday that he privately admitted that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide under Trump, said on CNN's State of the Union that Trump "blurted out watching Joe Biden on TV, 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?'"

Ohhhh.

"I'm not of the mind that this is going to take down Donald Trump in a legal sort of way," she added. "But I do think it's going to inform the public about a man who lost and couldn't do what we've done for the entirety of our history, which is allow a peaceful transition of power."

In 2020, Trump would not commit to providing a peaceful transition of power after Election Day, And this year in April, he said, "I didn't win the election."

