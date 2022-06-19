Schiff: Clarence Thomas 'Should Have Nothing To Do' With All Jan 6 Cases

Articles

Sunday, 19 June 2022

Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN's Dana Bash that at a "minimum" Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from all cases related to the January 6 inquires because his wife's involvement is a conflict.

On State of the Union, host Dana Bash said the Select Committee sent a letter to Ginni Thomas asking for her testimony and she said she would cooperate.

Schiff said he was glad Ginni said she would testify, "I think the Committee will be interested, among other things, whether this was discussed with Justice Thomas given that he was ruling on cases impacting whether we would get some of this information?"

Bash asked if Schiff agrees with some of his colleagues that Justice Thomas should resign or be impeached.

Rep. Schiff replied, "Well, I think at a minimum it suggests, and I think we know enough of this to say already, that Justice Thomas, to avoid even the appearance of impropriety should have nothing to do with any cases relating to January 6th."

"Particularly regarding our investigation," he continued. "Because, you know, we want our justices to uphold a standard that goes beyond what's lawful and unlawful -- to avoid the appearance of a conflict or propriety."

That's the minimum Justice Thomas should do. He should be called out for his utter corruption of the Supreme Court.

