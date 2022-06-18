Trump Compares Himself To Martin Luther King

Articles

Speaking to a crowd of evangelicals at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Nashville on Friday, Trump claimed his speech at the outside the US Capitol on January 6 was more massive than Martin Luther King's I had a dream speech.

This is sick on so many levels.

Like the narcissistic fool that he is, Trump is obsessing over crowd sizes as usual. During Sean Spicer's first White House press briefing in 2017, he was forced to lie about the amount of people that went to hear Trump's inauguration speech.

But for a racist xenophobe to compare a speech he gave to try and overthrow a duly elected government using lies, to MLK Jr, who was trying to turn the tide of civil rights for Black Americans, is disturbing.

Trump began whining the the media refused to correctly report how many people attended his Stop the Steal speech as wells as his July 4th speech.

"You never hear about it They never show pictures of it," he said.

"People were there for the right reason," Trump whined, claiming his supporters were their to stick up for US democracy to protest his election loss based on his lies.

But that's a lie. What we've learned from the January 6 Select Committee is that Trump's mission was to whip up the MAGA crowd into a violent frenzy so that they could try and intimidate Congress, the Supreme Court and especially Mike Pence into refusing to count the electoral votes and make him president again.

"They never show it."

