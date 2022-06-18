The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Here's One Way To Fight Anti-Abortion Laws

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Here's One Way To Fight Anti-Abortion Laws

By Alan Neff and Caroline Fredrickson

As the Supreme Court reportedly prepares to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” we argue here that religious-liberty and free-speech rights under the U.S. Constitution—and other constitutionally-grounded arguments—could be raised to defend women’s right to control their bodies without interference from the State. We argue that it is very likely that the U.S. Supreme Court eventually will be forced to confront—or ignore—the fact that States’ anti-choice laws burden mainstream religious beliefs and practices protected by the U.S. Constitution and erode other long-standing constitutional rights.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/heres-one-way-fight-texas-anti-abortion

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version