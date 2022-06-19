Capitol Police Arrest Triumph The Insult Comic Dog And Crew

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 01:21 Hits: 4

Arrested for being unescorted in the building after hours. The crew had been invited by several House members to conduct interviews earlier in the day. The seven were charged were unlawful entry.

Naturally enough, Fox News lost its mind over the arrests.

Source: Variety

A field production team for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was detained in the Capitol on June 16 after filming comedy segments for the CBS late-night show. CBS confirmed that an incident occured with the Capitol Police while a production team to support the foul-mouthed puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog were on an authorized location shoot in Congress. Among the seven people arrested was Robert Smigel, the writer and comedian behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. The Capitol Police said in a statement that a team was detained in the Longworth House Office Building at 8:30 p.m. on June 16 when the group was found “unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/capitol-police-arrest-triumph-comic-insult