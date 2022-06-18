Trump Has One Skill: Bullying

Articles

There are a lot of bullies in this world. The last thing we need is one in the White House. pic.twitter.com/M0owOglPjy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 17, 2016

The biggest revelations from the public hearings of the House select committee aren’t new details of the violence that took place on Jan. 6. The biggest revelations are all about threat of violence. They’re about how the threat of violence was used in an effort to manipulate state officials, federal legislators, and even the Supreme Court.

The biggest revelations are about fear—the fear that Donald Trump spent months generating. Trump spent years grooming his followers to be angry, delusional, and pliable. He spent years creating a mythology around U.S. elections. He spent years gathering up white supremacist groups, cheering on militias, and collecting everyone he saw as a tough guy, from “Bikers for Trump” to the Proud Boys.

What happened on Jan. 6 was unthinkable. But what Trump did in the months and years before not only made that day possible, he create a state in which people would bow to him simply out of fear over what his followers might do. That’s always been Trump’s “One Simple Trick”: generating fear.

