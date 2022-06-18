Al Franken Doesn't Hold Back, Calls Pence Out For Not Testifying

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 June 2022 12:17 Hits: 3

Former Senator Al Franken (who should still be in office) weighed in on the Jan. 6 hearing, and he nailed it. He said that if Mike Pence were "courageous," he would have spoken out before. "It was the obvious thing he had to do. If he were courageous, he would have testified today." He also wondered why former Trump adviser Marc Short and others didn't come forward before. "Why didn't any of these people who are testifying today say anything before this happened?"

Some might think of former Vice President Mike Pence as a hero for not killing democracy on Jan. 6, but he's no hero.

Pence did the bare minimum, and he only did that after asking Dan Quayle whether he could legally overturn the 2020 election results. Dan. Quayle. He's your hero, not Pence. In other words, Pence tried to find a legal route to deny 81 million Americans' votes.

When Trump called Pence, apparently trying one last time to get his vice-president to do the most un-American thing ever and overturn the election results, he called Mike Pence "the P-word" and "a wimp" for not doing his bidding.

It was revealed on Thursday that the mob of Trump supporters rioting at the U.S. Capitol came within 40 feet of Pence. They wanted to kill him, and yet, even after that, Pence still plays footsie with Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/al-franken-doesnt-hold-back-calls-pence