Court Denies GOP Trump-Endorsed Candidate Right To Carry A Gun

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 18 June 2022 12:18 Hits: 3

Updated, 3:18 p.m., 6/17/22

A federal judge has denied a request by Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley to possess a firearm while he faces charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley, who was arrested by the FBI at his Allendale Township home last week, is charged with four misdemeanor counts: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against person or property in any restricted building or grounds, and willfully injuring or committing any depredation against any property of the United States.

Kelley is one five Republican GOP hopefuls left on the Aug. 2 ballot after five others were tossed off due to a fraudulent petition signature scandal, joining businessman Kevin Rinke, right-wing media personality Tudor Dixon, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and the Rev. Ralph Rebandt.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/court-denies-gop-trump-endorsed-candidate