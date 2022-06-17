Mike Lindell Launches New Insane Conspiracy Theory

Articles

Friday, 17 June 2022

Mike Lindell, chief executive of Minnesota-based MyPillow Inc., seems to play the cheerleader for former President Donald Trump. Lindell is like the drunk guy screaming on the corner with his junk hanging out. It's clear that no one close to him cares about him enough to get him the help he so direly needs. The pillow salesman has put everything on the line for Trump. Everything. Walmart stopped selling Lindell's products, and he's not happy about that.

In fact, he has a conspiracy theory about that. He now claims that Walmart is selling counterfeit MyPillows from China after canceling him.

"They're lying, everybody. Walmart is lying to you and everybody else," he said before tying Walmart to China. "They don't want American-made stuff on their shelves. They want China!"

You would think Lindell would have more important things to do. Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems are suing him. The luxurious life he lives could come to a screeching halt. And he's doing this for a man that wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller -- a man so delusional that he thinks he won an election that he clearly lost. Sure, buddy. Give it all up for that guy.

As John Amato noted, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, H-E-B, and Wayfair all dropped My Pillow in 2021. He's done.

