Ohio Republicans Pass 'Guns For Teachers' Law

The Democratic candidate for governor in Ohio was among the critics condemning Gov. Mike DeWine's decision on Monday to sign a bill permitting teachers to carry a gun to class after just 24 hours of firearms training—pointing out that educators will need far more training to renew their teaching licenses than to bring a deadly weapon into their classrooms.

"Teachers will need 180 hours to renew their teaching license so they can teach your kids, but only up to 24 hours of training to carry a gun around with them," Nan Whaley, who was the mayor of Dayton in August 2019 when a mass shooting there killed 10 people and injured 27, told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "That is insane."

DeWine, a Republican, signed House Bill 99, which will reduce the amount of training school staffers need to carry a firearm to work from 700 hours—the standard amount needed for law enforcement agents.

The state Supreme Court ruled a year ago that school districts could only allow teachers and other staff to carry guns if they underwent the same training as police officers.

