Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 09:04 Hits: 6

The former law professor's name came up a number or times during the Jan. 6 investigation committee's hearing on Trump's pressure to get his vice president to overturn the 2020 election.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/17/1105600072/who-is-john-eastman-the-trump-lawyer-at-the-center-of-the-jan-6-investigation