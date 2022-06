Articles

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer about the role Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, played in the lead up to the attack on the Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/17/1105790826/the-house-jan-6-panel-wants-to-interview-the-wife-of-justice-clarence-thomas