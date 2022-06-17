Wisconsin Frauditor Fought The Law And The Law Won

Articles

Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

Last Friday, Wisconsin's top election frauditor Michael Gableman had a temper tantrum in court and was found to be in contempt. On Wednesday, Judge Frank Remington issued a scathing statement that shows that it's not smart to disrespect the judge and the opposing attorney while in court:

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday issued a scathing rebuke of Gableman's behavior in his order to fine Gableman $2,000 per day until he proves to the court and attorneys representing liberal group American Oversight that he has produced all records the group has requested related to his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election. Remington also ordered a transcript of remarks Gableman made in the courtroom to another attorney that were caught on a live microphone that will be sent to the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation, which could hand down discipline based on the comments.

Besides the fine, Remington gave Gableman the dressing down he so richly deserved:

