About That 'Bipartisan Gun Agreement,' Did Republicans Lie Again?

Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

It took a week for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to really say anything of substance about the massacre of fourth-graders and their teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, last month. What he said was of course not substantive, but he did acknowledge that lawmakers do have some responsibility and passed that responsibility to his trusty accomplice, Texas Sen. John Cornyn. McConnell also laid down a marker for what he would allow in a bill, and it wasn’t anything about guns. “[W]e might be able to come together,” he said, “to target the problem, mental illness, and school safety.”

With that, the “Cornyn Con” on guns began. America’s Voice coined the ploy to describe Cornyn’s role in scuttling real immigration reform. “What’s the Cornyn Con? The silver-tongued, silver-haired Senator from Texas pretends he wants a breakthrough on immigration reform on his way to scuttling immigration reform. He positions himself as a conservative who wants to make common cause with Democrats, and after igniting hope and attracting positive press, he pulls the rug out on Democrats so he can blame them for failure.”

