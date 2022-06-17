Why Hasn't Trump Been Charged With Seditious Conspiracy?

Articles

Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

Joe Scarborough wants to know what it would take to get Trump charged with seditious conspiracy.

"I mean, the morning after, on January 7th, I think I read it on the show, Federal code section 2384, seditious conspiracy. 'If two or more persons in any state or territory, any place subjected to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspired to overthrow, put down, or destroy by force the United States or levy a war against it or to oppose by force the authority thereof, which they were trying to do, or to delay the execution of any law of the United States," he said.

"Let me say that again. Or if their intent is to delay the execution of any law of the United States or by force to seize, take, possess any property, they'll be guilty of a conspiracy to commit sedition. This is -- I mean, my God, if any of us were given this fact pattern in criminal law, our first year in law school, and if any of us wrote, oh, no, no, this doesn't fit the four corners of this statute, our criminal law professor would give us an F. This is basic stuff. From there, let's move on to John Eastman. What in the world does John Eastman have to do to be charged? Like, it is really -- this is -- what he is doing is not just beyond the pale, not just un-American, it's illegal."

"Joe, let me tell you the only caveat, right?" Rosenberg said.

