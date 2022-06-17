Chris Hayes Says It Out Loud: Trump Tried To Have Pence Killed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 15:22 Hits: 7

I don't know why

TRUMP TRIED TO GET MIKE PENCE KILLED

isn't the headline in every major outlet today. Wait, yes I do.

The sitting so-called president was okay with this. That's the actual headline. Our corporate media is too chickenshit to say it. https://t.co/ATM09RrrHX — Frances Langum ???????????? (@bluegal) June 16, 2022

Chris Hayes has to couch his language but is courageous enough to say it out loud with a carefully worded preface:

HAYES: Establishing clearly, they [the White House] knew there was violence at the Capitol when he sent the tweet...

Credit: Screenshot/PBS NewsHour

...I think the most reasonable interpretation of the facts, not necessarily the most definitive one, but the most reasonable interpretation of the facts as introduced... read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/chris-hayes-says-it-out-loud-trump-tried