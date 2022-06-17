Fox News Host: AOC Doesn't Represent Latinos Because She Drives A Tesla

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 16:00 Hits: 6

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could not authentically represent the Hispanic community because she drives a Tesla automobile.

"Think about the face of the Democrat [sic] Party Latino," Campos-Duffy said on Fox & Friends Thursday. "It's AOC. She's, you know, from Westchester. She barely speaks Spanish. She drives a Tesla. She's a social justice warrior from Boston University. She pro-abortion."

The Fox News host added: "She's all these things that aren't, you know, don't actually represent the Hispanic community."

On @foxandfriends, Arizona native @RCamposDuffy slams Democrat @AOC for being "from Westchester, she barely speaks Spanish, she ya know drives a Tesla, she's a social justice warrior from Boston University, she's pro-abortion…don't actually represent the Hispanic community."

???? https://t.co/dfXQCGO5ifpic.twitter.com/X3QPQrNOhi — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 16, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/fox-news-host-aoc-doesnt-represent-latinos