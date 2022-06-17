Don't You Dare Call Mike Pence A Hero

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 16:14 Hits: 5

In the above clip, Lawrence O'Donnell doesn't sugarcoat it.

And about Lawrence O'Donnell, Charlie Pierce doesn't sugarcoat it, either:

RACHEL MADDOW: Still got one last point to get to, made about the hearing today, about the safety of Vice President Mike Pence, and what Mike Pence, apparently, thought President Trump might be capable of, in that moment. So, that's still to come. We will run down that from the hearing as well, sort of the last portion of our recap tonight. But again, before we get to that last point, I wanna make sure we digest what we are seeing as we go. Lawrence, some of this we know before, but not all. Certainly, we did not know all of it. But I don't think we knew about the interactions between the president and the vice president.

read more