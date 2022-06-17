Tucker Carlson Claims Ukrainians Are Enjoying Beach Days

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 16:24 Hits: 5

Tucker Carlson continued his pro-Russian talking points by attacking the Ukrainian people, claiming they're all at the beach having a great time while America is sending money to pay bureaucrats during the Russian invasion.

What fun!

The Fox News host described the latest round of aid the US is sending to Ukraine.

"That package includes rockets and anti-ship weapons systems --That includes a lot of money to pay the salaries of bureaucrats in Ukraine," Carlson stated.

(Tucker sounds like Putin right there.)

Carlson continued, "It's worth noting at exactly the same moment this past weekend, hundreds of Ukrainians in Kyiv were photographed having a beach day."

Then the Fox News host complained about the border, inflation, and gas prices in America. (What, no special January 6 hearing coverage, Tucker? Of course.)

So now it's the Ukrainian people that are at fault for worldwide inflation related to the COVID pandemic.

I wouldn't be surprised if Russian TV picks this up. They can air it right after their segment on how kind the Russian military is towards the Ukrainian people.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/tucker-carlson-claims-ukrainians-are