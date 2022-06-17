Captured On Video: Racist Threatening Southbay Tamale Vendor

Articles

In San Pedro California, a Mexican vendor, who has been selling tamales for the past five years, was berated a few weeks ago by a racist Long Beach resident screaming racist obscenities and making threats.

CBS Los Angeles played the cell phone video captured by vendor Juan Aguilar of Tamales El Primo:

“Tamales! Tamales! Tamales! Get your f*cking wetback a** outta here,” the man says in the video. “Son of a b*tch. I’m going to get you, you mother*cker.”

This is the type of hate that has flourished in America during and after Trump's so-called "leadership."

Neighbors identified the man as Chris Shelby.

Edin Alex Enamorado, a street vendor activist, saw the video and organized a community action to support the tamales vendor. This action helped sell around 2000 tamales.

This is hate on display and Aguilar filed a complaint regarding the incident with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Juan Aguilar said in an interview, “I was mad because although I’ve had people say things before it’s never been this severe where the person is coming at me and going as far as kicking my cooler,” he said in Spanish. “And it’s not okay. This abuse these types of people do is horrible.”

We hope this racist enjoyed the huge crowds outside his house buying tamales from his "victim."

