Texas AG Ken Paxton Responds To Uvalde Shooting: 'Life Is Short'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 17:52 Hits: 6

After the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Republicans sprang into action did nothing. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a thoughts and prayers kind of guy, so he told conservative radio host Pastor Trey Graham that he believes "God always has a plan." Isn't he nice? Republicans truly lack the empathy gene.

According to Salon, Paxton said that it is "difficult to give comfort" to families who lost their children. "If I lost one of my children, I'd be pretty devastated, especially in a way that is so senseless and seemingly has no purpose," he continued. "I think ... I would just have to say, if I had the opportunity to talk to the people, I'd have to say, look, there's always a plan. I believe God always has a plan. Life is short, no matter what it is. And certainly, we're not going to make sense of, you know, a young child being shot and killed way before their life expectancy."

That didn't go down very well.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/texas-ag-ken-paxton-responds-uvalde