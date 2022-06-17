The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mark Levin: ‘Of Course’ Eastman Is Right About Overturning Election

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Mark Levin: ‘Of Course’ Eastman Is Right About Overturning Election

During yesterday’s gripping January 6 hearing, former federal appellate judge and conservative legal icon J. Michael Luttig shot down Trump lawyer John Eastman's legal excuse for pressuring then-Vice President Pence to overturn the 2020 election. Luttig testified, “I would have laid my body across the road before I would have let the vice president overturn the 2020 election."

But Fox News and radio host Mark Levin, who is also a lawyer, thinks he knows better. As Media Matters noted, Levin was Fox News’ only prime time guest to talk about yesterday’s hearing. Neither he nor host Sean Hannity told viewers that Levin apparently helped cook up Eastman’s dangerous scheme and that Eastman tried to shield about a dozen emails between him and Levin from the January 6th committee.

On the Hannity show, Levin suggested that opposition to Eastman was merely left-wing political gamesmanship:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/mark-levin-course-eastman-right-about

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version