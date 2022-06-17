Mark Levin: ‘Of Course’ Eastman Is Right About Overturning Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

During yesterday’s gripping January 6 hearing, former federal appellate judge and conservative legal icon J. Michael Luttig shot down Trump lawyer John Eastman's legal excuse for pressuring then-Vice President Pence to overturn the 2020 election. Luttig testified, “I would have laid my body across the road before I would have let the vice president overturn the 2020 election."

But Fox News and radio host Mark Levin, who is also a lawyer, thinks he knows better. As Media Matters noted, Levin was Fox News’ only prime time guest to talk about yesterday’s hearing. Neither he nor host Sean Hannity told viewers that Levin apparently helped cook up Eastman’s dangerous scheme and that Eastman tried to shield about a dozen emails between him and Levin from the January 6th committee.

On the Hannity show, Levin suggested that opposition to Eastman was merely left-wing political gamesmanship:

