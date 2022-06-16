It’s Still Happening

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 21:36 Hits: 0

Let history show that we knew. We all knew.

From Judge Luttig’s testimony today to the Jan. 6 select committee:

Today, almost two years after that fateful day in January 2021 … Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy. That’s not because of what happened on January 6th. It’s because to this very day the former president, his allies and supporters pledge that in the presidential election of 2024 if the former president or his anointed successor as the Republican Party presidential candidate were to lose that election that they would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way they attempted to overturn the 2020 election but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.