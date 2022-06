Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 22:11 Hits: 3

In Thursday’s Jan. 6 Committee hearing, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief counsel Greg Jacob recalled the moment when Donald Trump’s top election theft advisor, John Eastman, admitted that even he didn’t believe his plot to steal Trump a second term was legitimate.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/john-eastman-rudy-giuliani-election-theft-jan-6-committee