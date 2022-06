Articles

The House Jan. 6 Committee is holding its third hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This hearing will examine then-President Donald Trump and his allies’ concerted effort to bully then-Vice President Mike Pence into hijacking the 2020 election certification process and throwing out Joe Biden’s electoral votes.

Follow our live coverage below:

