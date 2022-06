Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 22:41 Hits: 4

It may have gotten lost in the whirlwind of our live coverage of today’s third Jan. 6 committee hearing, so I wanted to make a quick note to bring it to your attention: Ginni Thomas told the Daily Caller this afternoon that she was willing to talk to the Jan. 6 select committee — and the committee quickly sought to take her up on that offer.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/ginni-thomas-talk-jan-6-committee-eastman-emails-big-lie