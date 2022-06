Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 21:44 Hits: 2

In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, the president says the American people are "really, really down" after two years of pandemic, volatility in the economy and surging gas prices.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/16/1105665402/despite-warnings-from-economists-biden-says-a-recession-is-not-inevitable