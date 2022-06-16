Fox News Legal Analysts Offer Word Salad Sandwiches From Jan 6 Hearing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022

Fox News' crack legal team of Andy McCarthy and Jonathan Turley refused to even comment on almost any of the explosive testimony that transpired during the January 6 Committee hearing today, some of which came from a distinguished conservative federal judge, offering word salad complaints to attack the Select Committee instead.

Instead of commenting on the hours of testimony that the American people heard today from the Mike Pence team, Jonathan Turley opened up by being mad.

"I was very surprised that the Chairman decided to end with reference to with Judge Luttig towards the 2024 election," Turley complained. "It really did raise the issue again of not having a bipartisan committee."

WTF. That is his first thought? This is Fox News' brilliant legal mind at work.

There are Republicans on the committee as we all know, but it was Kevin McCarthy who refused to put other members of the Republican Party on the Select Committee after Jim Jordan was rejected.

Should an investigation into one of the single darkest days in the history this country denied to the American people because Rep. McCarthy refused to participate?

Turley admitted the evidence was powerful.

