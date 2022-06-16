Ginni Thomas Is A Defacto Unconfirmed Tenth Justice

Articles

As the House select committee on Jan. 6 heads toward its next public hearing, the focus is expected to turn toward the scheme created by Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman to set aside the results of the election. That plan, in which then-Vice President Mike Pence would simply refuse to count the electors in seven states and then attempt to declare Trump the victor, has been detailed in reporting by Brandi Buchman.

However, a group of emails obtained by the Jan. 6 committee and covered by The New York Times reveal another aspect of the scheme going on in the White House: Eastman, in exchanges with Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, claimed that there was a “heated fight” among the justices of the Supreme Court over whether to hear one of Trump’s claims of election fraud, which would help bolster Eastman’s plan. The two attorneys then discussed how they might get another case in front of the Supreme Court before Jan. 6, with Eastman claiming that there was an argument among the justices over supporting such a scheme.

