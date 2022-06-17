The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Pride Of These Graduates Is Obvious

Pacific Seattle University (PSU) has a strict anti-LGBTQ+ policy. To show their opposition to their hatred, the graduating class of PSU fought back with great Pride:

This was far from their first or only direct action against the school's oppressive and ignorant policy. Hopefully the future classes will continue the fight for equality and justice.

Open thread below...

