Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 20:43 Hits: 5

Ten years ago, the Obama administration announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with DACA recipients Diana Pliego and Esder Chong about the past decade.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1105318182/as-daca-turns-10-some-recipients-are-split-between-celebration-and-frustration