Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 09:00 Hits: 8

Rep. Zoe Lofgren said Monday the Trump campaign took $250 million in donations but didn't use it for the legal defense funding it claimed to need it for.

(Image credit: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

