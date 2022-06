Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 09:10 Hits: 7

The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will focus on how ex- President Donald Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence not to count lawful electoral votes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/16/1105451197/in-its-third-hearing-the-house-jan-6-panel-will-hear-from-2-witnesses